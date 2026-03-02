SriLankan Airlines announcement on cancelled flights
March 2, 2026 12:46 pm
SriLankan Airlines has announced that due to the continued closure of airspace in certain parts of the Middle East, the SriLankan Airlines flights scheduled to operate today (02) have been cancelled.
Accordingly, the following flights have been cancelled:
- UL225 Colombo – Dubai
- UL226 Dubai – Colombo
- UL217 Colombo – Doha
- UL218 Doha – Colombo
- UL253 Colombo – Dammam
- UL254 Dammam – Colombo
- UL265 Colombo – Riyadh
- UL266 Riyadh – Colombo
- UL229 Colombo – Kuwait
- UL230 Kuwait – Colombo
Passengers are kindly requested to contact 1979 (within Sri Lanka), +94 11 777 1979 (international), respective travel agent, WhatsApp +94 74 444 1979 (chat only) or visit www.srilankan.com.