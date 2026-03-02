SriLankan Airlines announcement on cancelled flights

SriLankan Airlines has announced that due to the continued closure of airspace in certain parts of the Middle East, the SriLankan Airlines flights scheduled to operate today (02) have been cancelled.

Accordingly, the following flights have been cancelled:

UL225 Colombo – Dubai

UL226 Dubai – Colombo

UL217 Colombo – Doha

UL218 Doha – Colombo

UL253 Colombo – Dammam

UL254 Dammam – Colombo

UL265 Colombo – Riyadh

UL266 Riyadh – Colombo

UL229 Colombo – Kuwait

UL230 Kuwait – Colombo

Passengers are kindly requested to contact 1979 (within Sri Lanka), +94 11 777 1979 (international), respective travel agent, WhatsApp +94 74 444 1979 (chat only) or visit www.srilankan.com.