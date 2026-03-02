QR system for fuel unnecessary, CPC Chairman asserts

The QR system should only be used to limit fuel distribution in the event of a fuel shortage in the country, the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna stated.

As there are currently sufficient fuel stocks available, there is no necessity to implement the QR system at this time, the Chairman noted.

However, he said that if a situation arises where the enforcement of the law alone is insufficient to control the circumstances, the authorities are prepared to introduce the QR system at any time if required.

Rajakaruna further stated that fuel distribution activities were carried out as usual today (02).

As of 9.45 a.m., 2,925,349 litres of diesel and 2,940,000 litres of Octane 92 petrol had been distributed.

He added yesterday (01) alone, 3,081,349 litres of diesel and 3,920,400 litres of Octane 92 petrol were released to the market.

The CPC Chairman emphasized that continuous fuel distribution is being maintained and that adequate fuel stocks are available. Therefore, there is no need for the general public to panic.

He expressed regret that people are unnecessarily alarmed and continue to wait in long queues.

Rajakaruna also warned that hoarding fuel at homes without a valid license is illegal and dangerous, and that strict legal action will be taken against such activities.

He further revealed that several individuals were arrested by police yesterday (01) in connection with illegally storing fuel.

The CPC Chairman urged the public to inform police if they have any information regarding individuals who are illegally hoarding fuel.