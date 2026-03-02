Kuwait says several US warplanes have crashed in the country today

Kuwait says several US warplanes have crashed in the country today

March 2, 2026   01:48 pm

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said “several United States military aircraft crashed” on Monday and that “all crews survived.”

The statement comes after videos geolocated by CNN showed a fighter jet crashing in Kuwait and a pilot parachuting to the ground.

A US fighter jet has crashed in Kuwait during an Iranian missile attack on an American air base.

Video footage shows a US F-15E Strike Eagle spiraling downwards as flames engulf its engine six miles from the US Ali Al Salem base.

The fighter pilot appears to have ejected and landed safely, later being assisted by locals. The status of the weapons system operator is unknown.

It is not known whether the jet was shot down by an Iranian missile, hit by friendly US air defence rockets or suffered a technical malfunction.

It comes after the first US casualties of the war were confirmed on Sunday. Three soldiers have been killed and five more injured since operations started on Saturday morning.

Donald Trump vowed to avenge their deaths but warned there would likely be more casualties before the joint US-Israel war comes to an end.

The war expanded on Monday after Israel attacked Lebanon in response to Hezbollah firing retaliatory strikes over the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)