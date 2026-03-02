Millions in Iran without internet for more than 48 hours

Millions in Iran without internet for more than 48 hours

March 2, 2026   01:54 pm

Iran’s internet blackout has now lasted for more than 48 hours, according to cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks, as the war enters its third day.

Internet shutdowns have previously been a go-to tactic for the regime, with a previous period of inactivity recorded in January for several weeks during anti-government protests.

CNN staff on the ground note there is some online connectivity and not a full-scale blackout like last month.

Meanwhile, Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic and a possible contender for the position of Iran’s next Supreme Leader, has urged the country’s citizens to remain on the streets and inside mosques.

“Do not leave the streets and mosques for a moment. Our soft power, the hearts of the people, and the presence of the people on the scene is what has kept us here,” Khomeini said, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“From today until the end of the war, it is an objective obligation for everyone to be in the mosques, fill the mosques,” he said. “Our strongholds are the mosques and squares of the city. Every square must be occupied by the people, while they are wearing black clothes and holding the flag of Imam Hussein in their hands.”

Khomeini is the grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, giving him religious and revolutionary legitimacy.

He serves as the custodian of the Khomeini mausoleum but hasn’t held public office and appears to have little influence with the country’s security apparatus or ruling elite. He is known to be less hardline than many of his peers and was barred from running for the Assembly of Experts in 2016.

Source: CNN

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)