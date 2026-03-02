Cabinet spokesman hints at possible extension to state of public emergency

March 2, 2026   02:34 pm

The government is considering extending the nationwide state of public emergency, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated today.

Addressing a media briefing at the Government Information Department, Minister Jayatissa confirmed that attention has been focused on re-imposing the emergency regulations, which lapsed on February 28.

He stated that a proposal seeking parliamentary approval to extend the emergency is expected to be submitted next week.

Responding to questions from journalists, the Minister acknowledged that no extension had been granted following the February 28 deadline, resulting in the termination of the powers vested in the Commissioner General of Essential Services.

When asked whether a date had been finalized for the proposed extension, he said the matter is still under consideration but is likely to be taken up in Parliament in the coming week.

A public state of emergency was originally declared in the wake of the disaster situation triggered by Cyclone Ditwah. However, the declaration expired on February 28 without renewal, bringing related emergency administrative functions to an end.

