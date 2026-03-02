Over 550 killed in Iran by US-Israeli strikes on 131 cities, Red Crescent says

At least 555 people have been killed in Iran since joint US-Israeli strikes began on Saturday, according to the Red Crescent Society.

Iranian state media quoted the Red Crescent as saying there had been attacks on 131 cities.

At least 165 people were killed in a strike at a girls’ elementary school, according to Iranian state media.

A member of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Beigi, claimed that nine hospitals had been seriously damaged. A number of patients were injured in Sunday’s attacks, he said.

A Chinese national was also killed in Iran, China’s ministry of foreign affairs said.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in Israel since it began military operations against Iran, according to Magen David Adom. Nine of the fatalities were reported from the city of Beit Shemesh, where a missile hit a bomb shelter.

At least 31 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

Furthermore, four members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iran-backed paramilitary group, were killed in a US-Israeli strike that targeted one of its headquarters, the militia’s Media Directorate announced in a post on Telegram earlier today.

Three people in the United Arab Emirates have been killed in Iran’s retaliatory strikes, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

One person has also been killed after debris from an intercepted missile sparked a fire on a “foreign vessel” in Bahrain’s Salman Industrial City, Bahraini state media reported.

Moreover, three US service members were killed in Kuwait, US Central Command said.

- Agencies