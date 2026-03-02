Oman-based airline lands at BIA

A flight operated by Oman-based SalamAir landed in Sri Lanka early this morning (02), the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, Captain Daminda Rambukwella stated.

The flight had subsequently returned to Oman, following an operational decision by the airline, the Director General noted.

Captain Daminda Rambukwella also stated that the airspaces of Oman and Saudi Arabia remain open at present. He noted that several other Gulf states have also reopened their airspaces under certain restrictions.

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, authorities have once again cancelled all flights scheduled to operate from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to destinations in the region today.

Airport sources said that since hostilities began on February 28, a total of 115 flights — both arrivals from the Middle East and departures from Sri Lanka to the region — have been cancelled.