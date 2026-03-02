State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended

The State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka has been extended.

The extraordinary gazette notification extending the state of public emergency in Sri Lanka from February 28, 2026 has been issued under the signature of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

The proclamation has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act, No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978 and Act, No. 28 of 1988, to declare that the provisions of Part II of the Ordinance, come into operation throughout Sri Lanka.