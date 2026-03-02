Middle East Conflict: No Sri Lankans injured in Iran airstrikes in UAE

No injuries or casualties involving Sri Lankans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been reported thus far, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates, Arusha Cooray has stated.

The Ministry of Defence of the UAE yesterday stated that civilian casualties were reported following recent missile and drone attacks linked to Iran.

According to the Ministry, one or more Sri Lankan nationals were among those who sustained minor injuries during the incidents.

In an official statement, the ministry said three individuals — nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh — were killed in the incidents.

A total of 58 people sustained minor injuries. Those injured include nationals of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon and Afghanistan, the Ministry said yesterday.

However, Ambassador Arusha Cooray has now confirmed no Sri Lankans have sustained injuries in recent attacks.