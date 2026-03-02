Externally forced regime change unacceptable: Ex-President Ranil

March 2, 2026   04:36 pm

The concept of externally forced regime change is unacceptable, according to former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Commenting on the current developments in Iran during a discussion with activists in Colombo, former President Wickremesinghe said countries such as Switzerland and Norway have also expressed that such a move is against international law and norms.

The former President said Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iranian sites in a bid to change the leadership and the government of the country. Changing governments of countries in such a manner is unacceptable, the former President asserted.

Meanwhile, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe said the reduction in oil production in Iran will not have a major bearing on the global arena since the output can be managed through other countries. 

