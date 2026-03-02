Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, and the United States have issued a joint statement strongly condemning the indiscriminate missile and drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against sovereign territories in the region, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The statement described Iran’s actions as a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. It added that targeting civilians and countries not engaged in hostilities constitutes reckless and destabilising behaviour.

The countries affirmed their unity in defending their citizens, sovereignty, and territory, reiterating their right to self-defence in response to the attacks.

- Agencies