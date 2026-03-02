Ambassador assures safety of Sri Lankans in Kuwait amid regional tensions

The Sri Lankan Ambassador to Kuwait, Lakshitha Ratnayake has reassured that Sri Lankans residing in Kuwait are being closely monitored and are safe following recent regional tensions.

Iran carried out attacks targeting U.S. military bases in Kuwait; however, the Ambassador confirmed that no Sri Lankan has been affected by these strikes.

He emphasized that there is no need for undue concern regarding the safety of Sri Lankans in Kuwait.

Ambassador Ratnayake further stated that the Sri Lankan Embassy continues to closely follow the situation and is coordinating with Kuwaiti security authorities to monitor developments and gather relevant information.