Ex-President Mahinda urges swift end to Middle East conflict

The military conflict in the Middle East must be brought to an end as soon as possible, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated.

Former President Rajapaksa also emphasized the need for international intervention to deescalate the conflict.

The former President made these remarks today (02) after attending an event at the at the historic Imbulakanda Sri Sambuddhi Viharaya in Homagama.

Responding to questions from journalists, former President Rajapaksa said he is of the view that other powerful countries should get involved and bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East promptly.