Immigration Dept. issues notice on visa extension for stranded foreign nationals

March 2, 2026   07:11 pm

Visa extensions will be granted for 14 days for foreign nationals who are unable to depart Sri Lanka due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has announced.

The Department clarified that extension will be granted from the date of expiry of the current visa and will be issued on a case by case basis, subject to verification of the relevant circumstances.

The decision has been taken due to the cancellation of Middle East-bound flights effective from February 28.

The Immigration Department added that tourists are required to provide proof of their inability to depart due to flight cancellations, such as boarding passes, flight cancellation notices, or airline confirmations.

The visa extension can be obtained at the Airport immigration office at the time of their departure, the Department added.

