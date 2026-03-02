Limited number of flights to resume from Dubai this evening

Emirates has announced that it will begin operating a limited number of flights starting this evening (02), as part of a gradual resumption of services following recent regional developments.

The airline said priority will be given to customers with earlier bookings, noting that those rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly. It also urged passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have been notified with confirmed flight details.

Emirates added that all other flights remain suspended until further notice, stressing that it continues to monitor the situation and will adjust its operational schedule accordingly. The airline said updates will be published on its official website and social media channels.

Dubai Airports also confirmed “a limited resumption” of flights will begin this evening, with a “small number of flights” from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

But travellers have been told not to travel to the airports unless contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure time.

Meanwhile, Germany will send planes to evacuate tourists stranded in the Middle East, its foreign minister said.

They will be flown out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Muscat, Oman, Johann Wadephul tod reporters, according to Reuters.

This morning, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government is working “immensely hard” to help people return home. She said around 100,000 British citizens have registered their presence with the UK Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates announced that it will cover the costs of accommodation for all travellers stranded in the country.

Following the temporary closure of UAE airspace, all flights to and from the country have been cancelled – meaning many visitors have a longer than expected stay in Dubai.

In a statement issued, the General Civil Aviation Authority revealed that the UAE will bear all hosting and accommodation costs for affected and stranded passengers during the ongoing situation.

The statement covered the wider plans by the authority to contain the repercussions of the developments taking place in the region.

- Agencies