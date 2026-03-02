SL Embassy in Lebanon provides temporary accommodation to Sri Lankans

March 2, 2026   09:20 pm

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Lebanon has taken steps to provide shelter to Sri Lankan seeking support amidst heavy airstrikes by Israel in Southern Beirut.

Accordingly, temporary shelter has been arranged to at least 14 Sri Lankans who have left their accommodation amidst heavy bombardment.

No Sri Lankan has sustained injuries in attacks carried out in Lebanon, the Embassy confirmed.

It added all Sri Lankans remain safe and the Embassy staff are monitoring the situation around the clock.

