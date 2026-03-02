Qatar halts LNG production as Iran strikes energy sites

Qatar halts LNG production as Iran strikes energy sites

March 2, 2026   09:41 pm

QatarEnergy has ceased the production of LNG and related products due to a military offensive on its operational facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City.

‘Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy’s operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of LNG and associated products,’ the company said in a press release today.

QatarEnergy said that it ‘values its relationship with all its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information’.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Iran's ballistic missile attacks (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)

Four including woman arrested with drugs worth Rs 500M and ammunition cache in police operation (English)