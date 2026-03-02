Putin warns of regional conflict in calls with gulf leaders

March 2, 2026   09:59 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Monday with four key leaders of Persian Gulf states, warning of the danger that the US and Israeli attacks on Iran could escalate into a regional conflict.

After Putin’s conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin said “both sides expressed serious concern about the real risk of the expansion of the conflict zone, which has already affected the territories of a number of Arab countries and is fraught with catastrophic consequences.”

Putin stressed the need for diplomacy to address an “extremely dangerous situation,” while the crown prince said Moscow could play a stabilizing role thanks to its good relations with both Iran and the gulf countries.

Russia has repeatedly condemned the US and Israeli strikes and the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Putin also spoke with the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Both sides emphasized the necessity to cease hostilities and return to a political and diplomatic process,” the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said that in a call with the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, both leaders “expressed concern over the risks of the conflict expanding in the Middle East and the danger of third countries being drawn into it.” The Russian president also spoke with the king of Bahrain.

- Agencies

