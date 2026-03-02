UAE intercepted 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles and 148 drones today

Nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and 148 drones were successfully intercepted by the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) air defences, according to its Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the UAE’s MoD says 174 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, 161 of which were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea.

A total of 689 Iranian drones were also detected, with 645 intercepted, while 44 landed within the country’s territory, it adds.

Three people have died and 68 have suffered minor injuries during the incidents, according to the Ministry.

The MoD also says that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are as the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

“These interceptions led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian properties”, it adds.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said it shot down two Iranian Su-24 bombers on Monday, marking the first time that any country has shot down Iranian aircraft since the latest conflict began. It also marks an escalation of Qatar’s involvement thus far.

Qatar also intercepted seven ballistic missiles with its air defenses and took out a further five Iranian drones with its Air Force and Navy, the ministry said in a statement.

“Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state’s sovereignty and lands, and to respond firmly to any external threat,” the Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier on Monday: Qatar’s state-run energy company QatarEnergy said in a statement that it stopped its production of liquefied natural gas following an Iranian attack on its facility in Ras Laffan. Qatar is one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, accounting for roughly 20% of global exports.

