UAE intercepted 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles and 148 drones today

UAE intercepted 9 ballistic missiles, 6 cruise missiles and 148 drones today

March 2, 2026   10:23 pm

Nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and 148 drones were successfully intercepted by the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) air defences, according to its Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the UAE’s MoD says 174 ballistic missiles launched toward the country have been detected, 161 of which were destroyed, while 13 fell into the sea.

A total of 689 Iranian drones were also detected, with 645 intercepted, while 44 landed within the country’s territory, it adds.

Three people have died and 68 have suffered minor injuries during the incidents, according to the Ministry.

The MoD also says that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are as the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

“These interceptions led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian properties”, it adds.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense said it shot down two Iranian Su-24 bombers on Monday, marking the first time that any country has shot down Iranian aircraft since the latest conflict began. It also marks an escalation of Qatar’s involvement thus far.

Qatar also intercepted seven ballistic missiles with its air defenses and took out a further five Iranian drones with its Air Force and Navy, the ministry said in a statement.

“Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state’s sovereignty and lands, and to respond firmly to any external threat,” the Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier on Monday: Qatar’s state-run energy company QatarEnergy said in a statement that it stopped its production of liquefied natural gas following an Iranian attack on its facility in Ras Laffan. Qatar is one of the world’s largest LNG exporters, accounting for roughly 20% of global exports.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)