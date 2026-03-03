Fire at US embassy complex in Riyadh after blast heard, sources say
March 3, 2026 06:34 am
A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on Tuesday morning, three people familiar with the matter said, with one person saying the fire was minor.
Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the circumstances of the incident.
An embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Saudi government media office.
Black smoke was seen rising over Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions, two of the people said.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies