Fire at US embassy complex in Riyadh after blast heard, sources say

A loud blast was heard and flames were seen at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early on Tuesday ⁠morning, three people familiar with the matter said, with one person saying the fire was minor.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the circumstances of the incident.

An ⁠embassy spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the ⁠Saudi government media office.

Black smoke was seen rising over Riyadh’s ⁠Diplomatic Quarter, which houses foreign missions, two of ⁠the people said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies