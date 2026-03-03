Iran says Strait of Hormuz closed, warns it will attack ships trying to pass

March 3, 2026   06:40 am

A commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Monday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed and warned that any vessel attempting to pass could be targeted, Iranian ⁠media reported.

The move comes after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed ⁠in an Israeli strike, which would threaten to choke a fifth ⁠of global oil flows ⁠and send crude prices sharply ⁠higher.

The strait ⁠is the world’s most vital oil export route, connecting the biggest Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards said a fuel tanker, identified as the Honduran-flagged Athe Nova, was ⁠burning in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz after being hit by two drones, Iranian news agencies reported.

A Guards statement said the vessel was acting in “unison with America” ⁠and ⁠identified it as Athen Nova. VesselFinder and other tracking data providers showed the Athe Nova, a 96-meter tanker, was in the area shortly before the attack.

An Iranian military spokesman did not explicitly state that the ship was ⁠hit by Iranian drones but named the incident in a report he gave on state TV about the Guards’ military operations in the Gulf area.

Iranian media reports suggested that the vessel was providing fuel ⁠for U.S. Navy ships. Reuters was not immediately ⁠able to contact Athe Nova’s registered owner. The ship’s manager did not immediately comment.

Source: Daily Sabah 
--Agencies 

