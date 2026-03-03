SLTDA announces safety framework for international tourists amid Middle East tensions

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has announced that it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of all international tourists currently visiting the island.

Accordingly, the ongoing military escalation and airspace closures in the Middle East, the following measures have been implemented to support affected foreigners in Sri Lanka, with specific reference to nationals from Iran, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries.

While the situation within Sri Lanka remains stable and safe, the following emergency protocols are activated:

Visa Concessions & Extensions:

To alleviate the concerns of travelers stranded by flight cancellations, the Government of Sri Lanka has authorized a free 14-day extension of visa validity for all tourists currently in the country.



A formal advisory is circulated immediately to all SLTDA Registered Tourism Service Providers (Accommodation Establishments, Travel Agents, Tourist Guides & Other Stakeholders) to prioritize the management of departing guests. Stakeholders are requested to:

Closely monitor airline updates regarding schedule changes or rerouting,

Provide flexible accommodation arrangements, including extended stays, late check-outs, and assistance with internal transfers, and

Adjust tour itineraries and transport schedules to align with revised flight timings etc.

Dedicated 24/7 Emergency Hotlines:

The 1912 Tourist Emergency Hotline is fully operational at the TIC (Tourist Information Centre) Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to provide linguistic and logistical assistance. Information received by TIC is gathered to provide the necessary assistance.

Airport & Aviation Services Hotline (1994): Available 24/7 for specific inquiries regarding flight status, airport facilities, and airline operations.

Sri Lankan Airlines Assistance: Passengers on the national carrier can contact 1979 (domestic) or +94 11 777 1979 (international) for rebooking and flight status.

Coordination & Monitoring: