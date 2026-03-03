Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stated that all nations must contribute to the establishment of global peace by working to control the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East.

Speaking on 360°, a current affairs programme aired on TV Derana, last night (02), the Minister clarified the Government of Sri Lanka’s stance regarding the situation in the Middle East.

He emphasized that war cannot be condoned under any circumstances, irrespective of the parties involved.

The Minister further observed that the consequences of war have resulted in the extensive loss of human life and property, while also posing a serious threat to the global economy.

Elaborating on this position, he stated:

“Military conflicts cannot be approved in any manner. Therefore, as a small nation, we urge all parties involved to cease hostilities and halt such inhumane attacks. We call upon all nations to contribute toward the establishment of global peace.”

He further stated that they expected international organizations mandated to safeguard global peace to fulfill their historic responsibilities at that critical juncture.

He added that, despite being a small country, Sri Lanka stood ready to extend any necessary support to achieve that objective.