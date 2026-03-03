Opposition party leaders to convene special meeting on Middle East conflict today

Opposition party leaders to convene special meeting on Middle East conflict today

March 3, 2026   09:18 am

A special discussion among opposition party leaders regarding the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East region is scheduled to be held today (03) at the Parliamentary Complex.

The meeting is set to take place this morning under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa at the Parliament, the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) leader and opposition MP Mano Ganesan said.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary sittings for the first week of March are scheduled to commence today at 9.30 a.m.

An adjournment debate to mark the International Women’s Day has been scheduled for 05 March 2026, the Secretary General’s Office of Parliament stated.

