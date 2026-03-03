Trump suggests US could retaliate soon over strike on embassy in Riyadh

President Donald Trump has suggested that the United States would retaliate “soon” for the attack on its embassy in Riyadh and for the killing of six US military personnel in Iranian strikes.

Speaking to the US cable network NewsNation on Monday, Trump reportedly said “you’ll find out soon” how the US would respond, without providing further detail.

He added that he didn’t “think boots on the ground [in Iran] will be necessary,” according to NewsNation White House correspondent.

