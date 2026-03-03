At least 10 injured in collision between two buses and tractor in Minneriya

At least 10 injured in collision between two buses and tractor in Minneriya

March 3, 2026   10:00 am

At least ten individuals have been injured following a bus accident in the Minneriya area on the Habarana–Polonnaruwa road.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a bus transporting a group of garment factory employees collided with another bus and a tractor carrying a paddy-harvesting machine.

At least ten people, including seven passengers of the bus, sustained injuries and were admitted to Habarana and Polonnaruwa hospitals.

Police further stated that one individual, in critical condition, has been transferred to Dambulla Base Hospital for further treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)

Sri Lanka calls for utmost restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East (English)