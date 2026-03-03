At least 10 injured in collision between two buses and tractor in Minneriya

At least ten individuals have been injured following a bus accident in the Minneriya area on the Habarana–Polonnaruwa road.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a bus transporting a group of garment factory employees collided with another bus and a tractor carrying a paddy-harvesting machine.

At least ten people, including seven passengers of the bus, sustained injuries and were admitted to Habarana and Polonnaruwa hospitals.

Police further stated that one individual, in critical condition, has been transferred to Dambulla Base Hospital for further treatment.