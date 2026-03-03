Two women arrested with heroin and Ice in Weliweriya

Two female suspects have been arrested for possession of heroin and Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

Accordingly, a woman with 25 grams of heroin in the Embaraluwa North area of Weliweriya has been arrested.

The arrested woman has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Weliweriya, police said.

Following interrogations of the arrested woman, another woman was arrested with 25 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and Rs. 410,470 in cash, which is suspected to have been earned through drug trafficking.

The arrested woman has been identified as a 60-year-old resident of the area.