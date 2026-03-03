Israel army issues new evacuation warnings in Lebanon

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for dozens of locations in Lebanon on Tuesday (March 3, 2026), including a warning for residents in two southern Beirut neighbourhoods to stay away from several buildings ahead of imminent military action.

“Urgent warning to the residents of Lebanon, specifically in the villages which names are shown. For your safety you must evacuate your homes immediately,” said a statement by the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee on Telegram, which listed 50 locations.

Many of the locations were across the south of Lebanon, which Israel regularly targets with the aim of hitting Hezbollah infrastructure.

“You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future,” he told the residents of southern Beirut neighbourhoods Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik in another evacuation warning.

Lebanon’s government on Monday (March 2) took the unprecedented step of banning Hezbollah’s military and security activity, prompting the Iran-backed group to lash out at the decision.

Hezbollah is represented in both the government and Parliament, and the move came hours after it announced it had launched rockets and drones towards Israel early Monday (March 2) to avenge the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei in U.S.-Israeli attacks.

Israel bombarded Beirut’s southern suburbs and dozens of villages in south Lebanon on Monday (March 2) in response, vowing to make the group pay a “heavy price”. The Lebanese Health Ministry said the strikes killed at least 31 people and wounded at least 149.

Source: AFP

--Agencies