Prof. G.L. Peiris urges govt to clarify stand on Middle East crisis

Former Foreign Minister Professor G.L. Peiris, in a letter addressed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has drawn attention to the gravity of consequences arising for Sri Lanka from the volatile situation in the Middle East.

Writing on behalf of concerned citizens, Professor Peiris stressed that the government should explain without delay to the country and the international community its stand on the issues involved and its reaction to them.

He identified four major areas in which the crisis could directly impact Sri Lanka:

I. Escalating oil prices in the world market will inevitably be reflected in local trends in the very near future, significantly increasing the cost of living and aggravating already serious economic hardship for the public of our country.

II. Export revenues are likely to diminish, especially in respect of commodities like tea, because of difficulty of access to critical markets in the region engulfed by active military action.

III. The hotels sector is already experiencing cancellation on a considerable scale from prospective tourists from Europe and North America and the Gulf, who are affected by difficulties relating to air travel across the affected region.

IV. The situation places in jeopardy the viability of remittances from Sri Lankan workers throughout the Gulf and the wider area.

“In handling these far-reaching repercussions, it is our firm resolve to offer the government whatever assistance we can in the broader national interest, in the face of a multi-faceted calamity,” he said.

Professor Peiris affirmed the resolve of concerned citizens to assist the government in addressing these repercussions and stated that discussions are ongoing regarding practical measures to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

He added that a public briefing will be held in the near future.

He urged the government to place in the public domain some basic information in respect of the government’s approach to these troubling issues, in order to enable informed participation by the public.