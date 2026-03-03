US air base in Bahrain reportedly destroyed - Iran state media

Reports are emerging of an Iranian strike destroying a US air base in Bahrain.

Footage posted by the Fars news agency, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), appears to show a wave of rockets exploding into distant targets.

It claims the IRGC’s drone and missile attack destroyed a US command and staff building air base in Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa region and caused fuel tanks to explode.

The US has not yet commented on the reported attacks.

Earlier, smoke could be seen billowing from a US-run naval base in Bahrain.

The US State Department has ordered American citizens to immediately leave Bahrain, along with a dozen other countries in the Middle East.

