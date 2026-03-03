Israeli says it is now attacking both in Iran and Lebanon
March 3, 2026 11:17 am
The Israeli military has said it is now carrying out simultaneous strikes in both Tehran and Beirut.
A military statement on Tuesday morning said the Israeli Air Force has begun targeted attacks against military objectives belonging to what it described as the Iranian regime and the Hezbollah militant group.
The statement provided no immediate details on the targets or the extent of the strikes.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies