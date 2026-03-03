Petition filed by ex-Deputy Sec. Gen of Parliament fixed for consideration

The Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka has ordered that the petition filed by former Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, Chaminda Kularatne, seeking the issuance of a writ order to nullify the decision to suspend him without conducting a fair investigation be taken up for consideration on March 18, 2026.



The petition was taken up today (03) before a bench comprising President of the Court of Appeal Rohantha Abeysuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando.

The petitioner, Chaminda Kularatne, was present in court when the plaint was called.

After considering the submissions made by counsel appearing for both the petitioner and the respondents, the bench ordered that the petition be taken up for consideration on March 18, 2026 for the confirmation of facts.