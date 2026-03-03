CBSL to release economic impact assessment tomorrow amid global tensions - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake informed Parliament today that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has reviewed the current situation and will issue an assessment report tomorrow (04) evaluating the potential impact on the nation’s economy.

He made these remarks while delivering a special statement in the Parliament this morning (03).

“The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is currently reviewing the prevailing situation to evaluate its potential impact on our economy. I expect to receive that report by this evening or tomorrow morning.”

“It will provide a comprehensive analysis of the implications for our financial sector,” the President added.