Foreign Ministry sets up Emergency Response Unit amid Middle East tensions

March 3, 2026   12:12 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has established an Emergency Response Unit to coordinate matters arising from the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The Division has been created with the primary objective of prioritizing the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan nationals in the region. With approximately one million Sri Lankans living and working in the Middle East, the Government has identified their protection as its foremost concern, the statement said.

Additionally, the Unit will also extend assistance to non-Sri Lankan nationals in Sri Lanka who may be affected by the current situation, with issues to be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

The Emergency Response Unit operates daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., including in the weekends.

Families and individuals seeking assistance may contact the Division through the following contact points:

Emergency Response Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +94117445641 / +94112207250
WhatsApp only: +940777189552
Email: emergency.sl@mfa.gov.lk
Consular Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +94742595546
Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment: +94719802822 
Hotline: 1989

The Ministry has requested concerned parties to contact the Emergency Response Unit for any assistance related to the prevailing situation, it added.

