US has enough weapons stocked for forever war, Trump says

March 3, 2026   01:13 pm

President Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to comment on US stocks of ‘‘medium and upper medium grade’’ munitions, adding that wars ‘‘can be fought ‘forever’... using just these supplies’’.

‘‘We have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!’’ Trump writes, posting just before midnight in Washington DC (05:00 GMT).

In his latest remarks, he also accuses his predecessor Joe Biden of providing Ukraine with ‘‘so much of the super high end’’ US weapons.

At the end of his four-year term, Biden had allowed Ukraine to use powerful long-range ATACMS missiles, capable of striking up to 190 miles (300km).

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

