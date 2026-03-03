Israel says ground troops will advance and seize additional strategic areas in Lebanon

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have authorised the Israeli military to move forward and capture additional strategic locations in Lebanon to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities.

Katz said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are continuing operations against Hezbollah targets, adding that the group “is paying - and will continue to pay - a heavy price” for launching fire toward Israel.

He said the government remains committed to protecting communities along the northern border, stating that Israel had promised security to residents of the Galilee and intends to fulfil that pledge.