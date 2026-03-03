MP Rasamanickam holds talks with Norwegian Deputy FM on reconciliation and political developments

MP Rasamanickam holds talks with Norwegian Deputy FM on reconciliation and political developments

March 3, 2026   01:45 pm

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam and ITAK General Secretary M. A. Sumanthiran have held discussions with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), MP Rasamanickam stated the meeting included a wide-ranging discussion on political developments, accountability, reconciliation, and the need for meaningful political solutions.

He also noted that future engagement and cooperation with Norway were discussed, expressing appreciation for the continued attention extended by Norway and the role played by Ambassador May-Elin Stener in strengthening ties.

“Also discussed future engagement and cooperation with Norway. Appreciate the continued attention and the role of Ambassador May-Elin Stener in strengthening ties,” MP Rasamanickam said in his post on ‘X’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)