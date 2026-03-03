MP Rasamanickam holds talks with Norwegian Deputy FM on reconciliation and political developments

Illankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam and ITAK General Secretary M. A. Sumanthiran have held discussions with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), MP Rasamanickam stated the meeting included a wide-ranging discussion on political developments, accountability, reconciliation, and the need for meaningful political solutions.

He also noted that future engagement and cooperation with Norway were discussed, expressing appreciation for the continued attention extended by Norway and the role played by Ambassador May-Elin Stener in strengthening ties.

“Also discussed future engagement and cooperation with Norway. Appreciate the continued attention and the role of Ambassador May-Elin Stener in strengthening ties,” MP Rasamanickam said in his post on ‘X’.