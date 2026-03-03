US orders departure of non-emergency government personnel in Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Kuwait

The US State Department on Monday ordered the mandatory departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their family members in Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and Kuwait due to security concerns.

The State Department noted personnel in Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait face an ongoing threat of drone and missile attacks from Iran, as well as significant disruptions to commercial flights. The department also warns of a risk of terrorist attacks in Jordan and Bahrain, and it notes high risks of violence and kidnapping in Iraq.

The mandatory departure of non-emergency personnel from the three embassies is the first since the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. They speak to the heightened level of security risks throughout the region as Iran retaliates – with a specific focus on US military and diplomatic facilities.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was struck with two suspected Iranian drones overnight Tuesday, and an additional two hit “at or near” the Riyadh compound. The US Embassy in Kuwait was also hit. Multiple US embassies throughout the region have issued shelter in place orders for personnel in the days since the war began – and have urged US citizens to do the same.

The ordered departures do not mean that the embassies are shuttering, although the US Embassy in Kuwait announced Tuesday it is closing until further notice.

The other embassies will leave only a group of key staff in place in each of the diplomatic compounds as the State Department urges US citizens throughout the Middle East to “depart now” via commercial means. It is unlikely that the majority will be able to depart quickly, as many airlines have suspended their flights in the region. The US government has not begun evacuation flights for American citizens.

Source: CNN

