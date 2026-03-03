28 departures, 29 arrivals cancelled over Middle East conflict

A total of 57 flights operating between Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and destinations in the Middle East have been cancelled today (03) due to the escalating situation in the region.

Airport authorities confirmed that 28 departing flights and 29 arriving flights were affected by the disruption, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

Additionally, four more flights scheduled for tomorrow (04) have also been canceled as a precautionary measure.

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka, Captain Daminda Rambukwella stated that flights operating to and from the Middle East, as well as those transiting through the region to other international destinations, have been temporarily suspended considering the passenger safety.

He further noted that only a limited number of flights were able to pass through the affected airspace earlier today, while authorities continue to closely monitor the evolving situation.