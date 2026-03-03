Commercial port in Oman targeted in drone attack - state news

Commercial port in Oman targeted in drone attack - state news

March 3, 2026   02:28 pm

In Oman, a fuel tank at the Port of Duqm has been targeted in a drone attack, according to the country’s state news agency.

‘‘The resulting damage was brought under control without any human casualties being recorded,’’ an unnamed security source is cited as saying.

The same port was targeted by drones over the weekend. One worker was injured, according to reports.

In nearby Qatar, production of liquefied ⁠natural gas was halted on Monday - about a fifth of global supply - after Iranian attacks on some of its facilities. Saudi Arabia also suspended production at its largest domestic refinery.

Oman has been a key mediator for years in US-Iran talks - the most recent of which took place in the country last month, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi describing the mediated discussions as a ‘‘good beginning’’.

Source: BBC 
---Agencies 

