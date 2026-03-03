Sri Lanka cancels 205 flights due to Middle East conflict

A total of 205 flights — 107 arrivals and 98 departures — have been cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation, Anura Karunathilaka stated.

A special meeting was held today (03) at the Ministry premises to assess the current impact on the aviation sector. According to the Subject Minister, steps have been taken to extend visas for tourists stranded in Sri Lanka, covering the duration of their stay. Meanwhile, all airlines have agreed to refund cancelled tickets in full and allow rebooking on other flights without additional charges, the Minister added.

Flights to Europe have resumed via alternative routes bypassing Middle Eastern airspace, but due to higher fuel consumption, cargo limits have been imposed until conditions stabilize.

Minister Karunathilaka also confirmed that SriLankan Airlines is operating flights to destinations including London and Paris using these alternative routes. Airlines are coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lankan embassies to facilitate the return of stranded passengers.

Despite some limited airspace openings in regions like Oman, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, normal civil aviation operations in the Middle East have not yet fully resumed.

Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka also confirmed that aviation fuel supplies in Sri Lanka are sufficient for the next 50 days.

The Minister said authorities will continue monitoring the situation and take necessary steps to manage flights through Bandaranaike International Airport and Mattala Airport until stability returns.