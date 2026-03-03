Middle East Conflict disrupts international parcel services from Sri Lanka

Middle East Conflict disrupts international parcel services from Sri Lanka

March 3, 2026   03:44 pm

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing disruptions to the shipment of goods to various countries, Postmaster General S. R. W. M. R. P. Sathkumara stated.

Speaking to media today (03), the Postmaster General noted that several consignments collected last Friday are still unable to be dispatched. 

The situation in the Middle East has led to restrictions in sending goods to certain regions, and some shipments may face delays or obstacles, he noted.

The high number of flight cancellations to the region has directly affected international postal services. The Postmaster General added that steps have been taken to inform the general public about these delays, and continuous coordination is being maintained with postal administrations in the respective countries.

He expressed hope that once conditions stabilize, international postal services will resume normal operations.

Highlighting the risk to perishable or sensitive goods during such delays, Postmaster General Sathkumara urged the public to be mindful of the current situation when sending items abroad. 

He also emphasized that these disruptions are affecting not only Sri Lanka but also the recipient countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)