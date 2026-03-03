Middle East Conflict disrupts international parcel services from Sri Lanka

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is causing disruptions to the shipment of goods to various countries, Postmaster General S. R. W. M. R. P. Sathkumara stated.

Speaking to media today (03), the Postmaster General noted that several consignments collected last Friday are still unable to be dispatched.

The situation in the Middle East has led to restrictions in sending goods to certain regions, and some shipments may face delays or obstacles, he noted.

The high number of flight cancellations to the region has directly affected international postal services. The Postmaster General added that steps have been taken to inform the general public about these delays, and continuous coordination is being maintained with postal administrations in the respective countries.

He expressed hope that once conditions stabilize, international postal services will resume normal operations.

Highlighting the risk to perishable or sensitive goods during such delays, Postmaster General Sathkumara urged the public to be mindful of the current situation when sending items abroad.

He also emphasized that these disruptions are affecting not only Sri Lanka but also the recipient countries.