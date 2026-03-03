Colombo Stock Exchange suffers its largest single-day point drop in history

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) today (03) suffered its largest single-day point drop in history, with All Share Price Index (ASPI) plummeting by 1,290.68 points, or 5.44%.

At close of trading today, ASPI settled at 22,443.38 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index dropped by 322.32 points to close at 6,313.65 points.

Today’s turnover was recorded as over Rs. 9.56 billion.

Meanwhile, trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange was temporarily halted this morning after the S&P SL20 index declined by more than 5% from the previous close.

Regular trading resumed 30 minutes after the halt, the CSE said.