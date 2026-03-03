Sri Lanka to provide special security to embassies and high commissions

Police stations across the country have been instructed to formulate and implement a specialized security programme to safeguard embassies, high commissions, official residences, and other related institutions.

In light of the prevailing global crisis and in order to prevent any incidents that may jeopardize national security and public peace, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued a comprehensive set of instructions to all police stations islandwide.

The security framework will remain in operation until further notice, police said.

Furthermore, the IGP has directed the implementation of a 24-hour security plan to ensure the safety of foreign nationals currently residing in or travelling within the country, as well as the protection of their property and places of residence.

According to police, these security measures extend to business establishments, tourist destinations, transit points, residential buildings, and individuals and property located at religious centres.

The instructions also authorise the mobilisation of support from the Tri-Forces, if deemed necessary, to effectively implement these security measures, police added.