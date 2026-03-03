Nearly 30,000 displaced in Lebanon, says UN refugee agency

At least 30,000 displaced people have sought protection in shelters in Lebanon since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on Monday, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

“Conservative estimates suggest that nearly 30,000 people were hosted and registered at collective shelters,” said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

“Many more slept in their cars on the side of roads or were still stuck in traffic jams on the roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, the military has issued evacuation orders for residents of more than two dozen towns in southern Lebanon.

Israel has been striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and carrying out incursions across the border.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies