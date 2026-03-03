Nearly 30,000 displaced in Lebanon, says UN refugee agency

Nearly 30,000 displaced in Lebanon, says UN refugee agency

March 3, 2026   04:20 pm

At least 30,000 displaced people have sought protection in shelters in Lebanon since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on Monday, the United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

“Conservative estimates suggest that nearly 30,000 people were hosted and registered at collective shelters,” said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

“Many more slept in their cars on the side of roads or were still stuck in traffic jams on the roads,” he added.

Meanwhile, the military has issued evacuation orders for residents of more than two dozen towns in southern Lebanon.

Israel has been striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and carrying out incursions across the border.

Source: Reuters 

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)