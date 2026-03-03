IAEA confirms some damage to Irans Natanz nuclear site

IAEA confirms some damage to Irans Natanz nuclear site

March 3, 2026   04:21 pm

Entrances to Iran’s underground and previously bombed uranium-enrichment plant at Natanz have been struck as part of the U.S.-Israeli military attacks on the country, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Tuesday.

The underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran’s ⁠three uranium-enrichment plants that are known to have been operating when Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last June.

“Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz ⁠Fuel Enrichment Plant,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.

“No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was ⁠severely damaged in the June conflict,” it added.

The IAEA’s finding fits with that of U.S. think-tank the ⁠Institute for Science and International Security published on Monday after Iran said Natanz was hit ⁠on Sunday and the IAEA responded that any military strikes were not major.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

Officials aim to allay fears over fuel shortage; Police warn strict action against hoarders (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

'Our fuel stocks not sourced from Middle East, no supply issues' - Govt. assures amidst panic buying (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Donald Trump says 'likely more' deaths of US troops to come before Iran conflict ends (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

Middle East war escalates;Sri Lankan missions in the region on standby to support Sri Lankans (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Sabhas' will help everyone out of 'dependent' attitude - Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)

Committee to be appointed to formulate national medical education policy - PM Harini (English)