Colombo HC to announce verdicts in cases against Sarana Gunawardena

March 3, 2026   04:57 pm

The Colombo High Court has announced that the verdict in four cases filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena will be delivered on April 30.

Gunawardena, who served as Chairman of the National Lotteries Board in 2006, was accused of causing a financial loss to the government by purchasing vehicles on a lease basis during his tenure.

The hearing for these cases was held today (03) before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, during which both parties concluded their oral submissions. 

The High Court Judge confirmed that the verdict in all four cases will be pronounced on April 30.

These cases were filed by the Bribery Commission during the previous Good Governance government, alleging that the National Lotteries Board incurred losses under Gunawardena’s chairmanship due to the vehicle procurement method. 

