Businessman remanded over allegedly taking Rs. 5 mln bribe to secure bail for detainee

March 3, 2026   06:45 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of a businessman arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over an alleged Rs. 5 million bribe taken to assist a remanded suspect in obtaining bail.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama directed that the suspect be remanded until March 13, when the case was taken up today (03).

The order was issued after the Bribery Commission informed the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

According to CIABOC, the businessman had allegedly accepted Rs. 5 million from the family members of a person who had been arrested and remanded in 2021 by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division, under the pretext of facilitating the suspect’s release on bail.

