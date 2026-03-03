Israeli military says Iranian missiles hit central Israel

Israel’s military on Tuesday reported strikes in the Tel Aviv area of Israel from Iranian missiles.

“Search and rescue ⁠forces, together with numerous emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel,” the military said. “The circumstances of the impact ⁠are under review.”

Israel’s ambulance service said it was treating three people at ⁠the sites who were slightly injured.

Israeli police said there ⁠were several impact areas involving munition ⁠fragments within the Tel Aviv district.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies