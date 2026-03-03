Public Security Ordinance gazette to be debated in Parliament on Friday

March 3, 2026   07:24 pm

Parliamentary business scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026, was revised at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (03) under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, it was decided that the Private Members’ Motions scheduled for that day would be taken up for debate on another date. Instead, the Resolution, including the Proclamation made by the President under the Public Security Ordinance, as published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2477/46 dated February 28, 2026, will be debated from 11.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., according to the Department of Communication.

Thereafter, at 5.00 p.m., the Resolution under the Essential Public Services Act will be approved without debate. Following that, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the Adjournment Motion to be moved by the Government will be taken up for debate.

Meanwhile, as previously decided, the time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. has been allocated for Business of Parliament as per Standing Order 22(1) to (6) of the Parliament. The time from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, and from 11.00 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for Questions under Standing Order 27(2), the statement said.

Parliamentary business on Wednesday (04) and Thursday (05) will proceed as previously scheduled.

